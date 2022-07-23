At what pH is the concentration of a compound, with a pKa = 8.4, 100 times greater in its acidic form than in its basic form? At what pH is 50% of a compound, with a pKa = 7.3, in its basic form?
A naturally occurring amino acid such as alanine has a group that is a carboxylic acid and a group that is a protonated amine. The pKa values of the two groups are shown.
d. Draw the structure of alanine in a solution at pH = 12.
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Key Concepts
Amino Acids
pKa and Ionization
Zwitterion Form
A naturally occurring amino acid such as alanine has a group that is a carboxylic acid and a group that is a protonated amine. The pKa values of the two groups are shown.
e. Is there a pH at which alanine is uncharged (that is, neither group has a charge)?
f. At what pH does alanine have no net charge (that is, the amount of negative charge is the same as the amount of positive charge)?
A naturally occurring amino acid such as alanine has a group that is a carboxylic acid and a group that is a protonated amine. The pKa values of the two groups are shown.
c. Draw the structure of alanine in a solution at physiological pH (pH 7.4).
Indicate whether an alcohol (ROH) with a pKa value of 15 has more charged or more neutral molecules in a solution with the pH values given in Problem 41.
3. pH = 7
4. pH = 10
5. pH = 13
Indicate whether an alcohol (ROH) with a pKa value of 15 has more charged or more neutral molecules in a solution with the pH values given in Problem 41.
1. pH = 1
2. pH = 3
3. pH = 5
At what pH is the concentration of a compound, with a pKa = 4.6, 10 times greater in its basic form than in its acidic form?