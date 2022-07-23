Tenormin, a member of the group of drugs known as beta-blockers, is used to treat high blood pressure and improve survival after a heart attack. It works by slowing down the heart to reduce its workload. Which atom in Tenormin is the most basic?
From which of the following compounds can HO− remove a proton in a reaction that favors product formation?
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Key Concepts
Acidity and Basicity
Equilibrium and Reaction Favorability
Proton Transfer Reactions
For each of the following pairs of reactions, indicate which one has the more favorable equilibrium constant (that is, which one most favors products):
1.
2.
b. Determine the exact pKa values, using a calculator.
c. Which is the strongest acid?
1. nitrous acid (HNO2), Ka = 4.0 × 10−4
2. nitric acid (HNO3), Ka = 22
3. bicarbonate (HCO3−), Ka = 6.3 × 10−11
4. hydrogen cyanide (HCN), Ka = 7.9 × 10−10
5. formic acid (HCOOH), Ka = 2.0 × 10−4
6. phosphoric acid (H3PO4), Ka = 2.1
Given the Ka values, estimate the pKa value of each of the following acids without using a calculator (that is, is it between 3 and 4, between 9 and 10, and so on?):
1. nitrous acid (HNO2), Ka = 4.0 × 10−4
2. nitric acid (HNO3), Ka = 22
3. bicarbonate (HCO3−), Ka = 6.3 × 10−11
4. hydrogen cyanide (HCN), Ka = 7.9 × 10−10
5. formic acid (HCOOH), Ka = 2.0 × 10−4
6. phosphoric acid (H3PO4), Ka = 2.1
You are planning to carry out a reaction that produces protons. The reaction will be buffered at pH = 10.5. Would it be better to use a protonated methylamine/methylamine buffer or a protonated ethylamine/ethylamine buffer? (pKa of protonated methylamine = 10.7; pKa of protonated ethylamine = 11.0)
Which of the four reactions has the most favorable equilibrium constant?
1.