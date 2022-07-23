From which of the following compounds can HO− remove a proton in a reaction that favors product formation?
For each of the following pairs of reactions, indicate which one has the more favorable equilibrium constant (that is, which one most favors products):
1.
2.
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Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (K)
pKa and Acid Strength
Acid-Base Reactions
Tenormin, a member of the group of drugs known as beta-blockers, is used to treat high blood pressure and improve survival after a heart attack. It works by slowing down the heart to reduce its workload. Which atom in Tenormin is the most basic?
a. Without using a calculator, estimate the pH of each of the following solutions:
1. [HO−] = 3.2 × 10−5
2. [H3O+] = 8.3 × 10−1
3. [H3O+] = 1.7 × 10−3
b. Determine the exact pH, using a calculator.
b. Determine the exact pKa values, using a calculator.
c. Which is the strongest acid?
1. nitrous acid (HNO2), Ka = 4.0 × 10−4
2. nitric acid (HNO3), Ka = 22
3. bicarbonate (HCO3−), Ka = 6.3 × 10−11
4. hydrogen cyanide (HCN), Ka = 7.9 × 10−10
5. formic acid (HCOOH), Ka = 2.0 × 10−4
6. phosphoric acid (H3PO4), Ka = 2.1
You are planning to carry out a reaction that produces protons. The reaction will be buffered at pH = 10.5. Would it be better to use a protonated methylamine/methylamine buffer or a protonated ethylamine/ethylamine buffer? (pKa of protonated methylamine = 10.7; pKa of protonated ethylamine = 11.0)
Which of the four reactions has the most favorable equilibrium constant?
1.