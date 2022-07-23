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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic ChemistryProblem 68a
Chapter 3, Problem 68a

For each of the following pairs of reactions, indicate which one has the more favorable equilibrium constant (that is, which one most favors products):
1. Chemical equilibrium reactions showing two pairs of acid-base reactions with their respective products and reactants.
2. Chemical equilibrium reactions showing the interaction of ethanol with ammonia and methylamine, indicating product favorability.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks us to compare the equilibrium constants for two pairs of reactions. The equilibrium constant depends on the relative acidity of the acids involved, which can be determined using their pKa values. Lower pKa values indicate stronger acids.
Step 2: Analyze the first pair of reactions: CH3CH2OH + NH3 ⇌ CH3CH2O− + NH4 and CH3OH + NH3 ⇌ CH3O− + NH4. Compare the acidity of CH3CH2OH and CH3OH using their pKa values. CH3CH2OH has a slightly higher pKa than CH3OH, meaning CH3OH is the stronger acid. Therefore, the reaction involving CH3OH will have a more favorable equilibrium constant.
Step 3: Analyze the second pair of reactions: CH3CH2OH + NH3 ⇌ CH3CH2O− + NH4 and CH3CH2OH + CH3NH2 ⇌ CH3CH2O− + CH3NH3+. Compare the acidity of NH4+ and CH3NH3+ using their pKa values. NH4+ has a lower pKa (9.40) compared to CH3NH3+ (10.70), meaning NH4+ is the stronger acid. Therefore, the reaction involving NH4+ will have a more favorable equilibrium constant.
Step 4: Summarize the reasoning. For each pair of reactions, the equilibrium constant favors the reaction where the acid involved is stronger (lower pKa). This is because stronger acids donate protons more readily, driving the equilibrium toward the products.
Step 5: Conclude the comparison. For the first pair, the reaction with CH3OH is more favorable. For the second pair, the reaction with NH4+ is more favorable. Use the provided pKa table to justify these conclusions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. A larger K value indicates a greater favorability for the formation of products, while a smaller K suggests that reactants are favored. Understanding K is crucial for predicting the direction of a reaction and its extent.
Recommended video:
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02:19
The relationship between equilibrium constant and pKa.

pKa and Acid Strength

pKa is a measure of the strength of an acid in solution; it is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka). Lower pKa values correspond to stronger acids, which dissociate more completely in solution. In acid-base reactions, the relative pKa values of the acids involved can help predict which direction the equilibrium will favor.
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Identifying pKa values

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) from an acid to a base. The strength of the acids and bases involved determines the position of equilibrium. In the context of the given reactions, comparing the pKa values of the acids (like CH3OH and CH3CH2OH) helps to ascertain which reaction will favor product formation more strongly.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

From which of the following compounds can HO remove a proton in a reaction that favors product formation?

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Textbook Question

Tenormin, a member of the group of drugs known as beta-blockers, is used to treat high blood pressure and improve survival after a heart attack. It works by slowing down the heart to reduce its workload. Which atom in Tenormin is the most basic?

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Textbook Question

a. Without using a calculator, estimate the pH of each of the following solutions:

1. [HO] = 3.2 × 10−5

2. [H3O+] = 8.3 × 10−1

3. [H3O+] = 1.7 × 10−3

b. Determine the exact pH, using a calculator.

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Textbook Question

b. Determine the exact pKa values, using a calculator.

c. Which is the strongest acid?

1. nitrous acid (HNO2), Ka = 4.0 × 10−4

2. nitric acid (HNO3), Ka = 22

3. bicarbonate (HCO3), Ka = 6.3 × 10−11

4. hydrogen cyanide (HCN), Ka = 7.9 × 10−10

5. formic acid (HCOOH), Ka = 2.0 × 10−4

6. phosphoric acid (H3PO4), Ka = 2.1

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Textbook Question

You are planning to carry out a reaction that produces protons. The reaction will be buffered at pH = 10.5. Would it be better to use a protonated methylamine/methylamine buffer or a protonated ethylamine/ethylamine buffer? (pKa of protonated methylamine = 10.7; pKa of protonated ethylamine = 11.0)

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Textbook Question

Which of the four reactions has the most favorable equilibrium constant?

1.

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