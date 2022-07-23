Textbook Question
Rank the ions (−CH3, −NH2, HO−, and F−) from most basic to least basic.
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Rank the ions (−CH3, −NH2, HO−, and F−) from most basic to least basic.
Which reaction in Problem 23 has the smallest equilibrium constant?
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the acid–base reaction between the reactants in each of the following pairs:
c. CH3NH2 + H2O
d. CH3N+H3 + H2O
Rank the following from strongest base to weakest base:
b.
Which of the following bases can remove a proton from acetic acid in a reaction that favors products?
HO− CH3NH2 HC≡C− CH3OH H2O Cl−
Which is a stronger acid?