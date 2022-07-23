Trehalose, C12H22O11, is a nonreducing sugar that is only 45% as sweet as sugar. When hydrolyzed by aqueous acid or the enzyme maltase, it forms only D-glucose. When it is treated with excess methyl iodide in the presence of Ag2O and then hydrolyzed with water under acidic conditions, only 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-d-glucose is formed. Draw the structure of trehalose.
An unknown disaccharide gives a positive Tollens' test. A glycosidase hydrolyzes it to D-galactose and D-mannose. When the disaccharide is treated with methyl iodide and Ag2O and then hydrolyzed with dilute HCl, the products are 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose and 2,3,4-tri-O-methylmannose. Propose a structure for the disaccharide.
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Key Concepts
Tollens' Test
Glycosidic Bond and Hydrolysis
Methylation and Structural Analysis
The specific rotation of α-D-galactose is 150.7 and that of β-D-galactose is 52.8. When an aqueous mixture that was initially 70% α-D-galactose and 30% β-D-galactose reaches equilibrium, the specific rotation is 80.2. What is the percentage of α-D-galactose and β-D galactose at equilibrium?
Predict whether D-altrose exists preferentially as a pyranose or a furanose. (Hint: In the most stable arrangement for a five-membered ring, all the adjacent substituents are trans.)
Propose a mechanism for the rearrangement that converts an ⍺-hydroxyimine to an ⍺-aminoketone in the presence of a trace amount of acid.
Draw the mechanism for the elimination step in the Wohl degredation.
Calculate the percentages of -D-glucose and -D-glucose present at equilibrium from the specific rotations of -D-glucose, -D-glucose, and the equilibrium mixture. Compare your values with those given in Section 20.10. (Hint: The specific rotation of the mixture equals the specific rotation of -D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the a-form plus the specific rotation of -D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the -form.)