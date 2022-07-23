When a pyranose is in the chair conformation in which the CH2OH group and the C-1 OH group are both in axial positions, the two groups can react to form an acetal. This is called the anhydro form of the sugar (it has 'lost water'). The anhydro form of d-idose is shown here. Explain why about 80% of d-idose exists in the anhydro form in an aqueous solution at 100 °C, but only about 0.1% of d-glucose exists in the anhydro form under the same conditions.
Predict whether D-altrose exists preferentially as a pyranose or a furanose. (Hint: In the most stable arrangement for a five-membered ring, all the adjacent substituents are trans.)
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Key Concepts
Pyranose and Furanose Forms
Chair and Boat Conformations
Trans and Cis Substituent Orientation
An unknown disaccharide gives a positive Tollens' test. A glycosidase hydrolyzes it to D-galactose and D-mannose. When the disaccharide is treated with methyl iodide and Ag2O and then hydrolyzed with dilute HCl, the products are 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose and 2,3,4-tri-O-methylmannose. Propose a structure for the disaccharide.
Trehalose, C12H22O11, is a nonreducing sugar that is only 45% as sweet as sugar. When hydrolyzed by aqueous acid or the enzyme maltase, it forms only D-glucose. When it is treated with excess methyl iodide in the presence of Ag2O and then hydrolyzed with water under acidic conditions, only 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-d-glucose is formed. Draw the structure of trehalose.
The specific rotation of α-D-galactose is 150.7 and that of β-D-galactose is 52.8. When an aqueous mixture that was initially 70% α-D-galactose and 30% β-D-galactose reaches equilibrium, the specific rotation is 80.2. What is the percentage of α-D-galactose and β-D galactose at equilibrium?
Propose a mechanism for the rearrangement that converts an ⍺-hydroxyimine to an ⍺-aminoketone in the presence of a trace amount of acid.
Draw the mechanism for the elimination step in the Wohl degredation.