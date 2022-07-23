Name the epimers of D-glucose.

Textbook Question
What product or products are obtained when D-galactose reacts with each of the following?
e. Br2 in water
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What product or products are obtained when D-galactose reacts with each of the following?
e. Br2 in water
What product or products are obtained when D-galactose reacts with each of the following?
f. ethanol + HCl
Identify the sugar in each description.
c. A ketose that, when reduced with NaBH4, forms D-altritol and D-allitol.
Identify the sugar in each description.
a. An aldopentose that is not D-arabinose forms D-arabinitol when it is reduced with NaBH4.
What product or products are obtained when d-galactose reacts with each of the following?
g.
1. hydroxylamine/trace acid
2. acetic anhydride/∆
3. HO-/H2O
Identify the sugar in each description.
b. A sugar that is not D-altrose forms D-altraric acid when it is oxidized with nitric acid.