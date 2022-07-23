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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 35
Chapter 21, Problem 35

Name the epimers of D-glucose.

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1
Understand the concept of epimers: Epimers are stereoisomers that differ in the configuration of only one stereogenic center (chiral carbon) while the rest of the molecule remains identical. For D-glucose, this means we need to identify other sugars that differ from D-glucose at only one chiral center.
Recall the structure of D-glucose: D-glucose is an aldohexose with four chiral centers at carbons C2, C3, C4, and C5. Its stereochemistry is (R) at C2, (S) at C3, (R) at C4, and (R) at C5 in the Fischer projection.
Identify the possible epimers: To find the epimers of D-glucose, change the configuration at one chiral center at a time while keeping the configurations of the other three chiral centers unchanged. For example, flipping the configuration at C2 gives D-mannose, and flipping the configuration at C4 gives D-galactose.
List the epimers: The two most common epimers of D-glucose are D-mannose (epimer at C2) and D-galactose (epimer at C4). These are the sugars that differ from D-glucose at only one chiral center.
Verify the epimeric relationship: Confirm that D-mannose and D-galactose differ from D-glucose at only one chiral center by comparing their Fischer projections. This ensures they meet the definition of epimers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epimers

Epimers are a specific type of diastereomer that differ in configuration at only one stereogenic center. In the context of carbohydrates, epimers are sugars that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms around one specific carbon atom. Understanding epimers is crucial for distinguishing between different forms of sugars, such as glucose and its derivatives.
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D-Glucose Structure

D-Glucose is a six-carbon aldose sugar with the molecular formula C6H12O6. It has multiple stereocenters, specifically at carbons 2, 3, 4, and 5. The configuration of these stereocenters determines the specific form of glucose and its epimers, making it essential to know the structure of D-glucose to identify its epimers accurately.
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Common Epimers of D-Glucose

The most notable epimers of D-glucose are D-mannose and D-galactose. D-mannose differs from D-glucose at the C2 carbon, while D-galactose differs at the C4 carbon. Recognizing these epimers is important in biochemistry and nutrition, as they can have different biological roles and properties despite their similar structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What product or products are obtained when D-galactose reacts with each of the following?

e. Br2 in water

656
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Textbook Question

What product or products are obtained when D-galactose reacts with each of the following?

f. ethanol + HCl

722
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Textbook Question

Identify the sugar in each description.

c. A ketose that, when reduced with NaBH4, forms D-altritol and D-allitol.

864
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Textbook Question

Identify the sugar in each description.

a. An aldopentose that is not D-arabinose forms D-arabinitol when it is reduced with NaBH4.

1052
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Textbook Question

What product or products are obtained when d-galactose reacts with each of the following?

g.

1. hydroxylamine/trace acid

2. acetic anhydride/∆

3. HO-/H2O

1302
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Textbook Question

Identify the sugar in each description.

b. A sugar that is not D-altrose forms D-altraric acid when it is oxidized with nitric acid.

720
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