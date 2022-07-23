Textbook Question
Name the epimers of D-glucose.
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Name the epimers of D-glucose.
What product or products are obtained when D-galactose reacts with each of the following?
f. ethanol + HCl
What product or products are obtained when D-galactose reacts with each of the following?
b. Ag+, NH3, HO-
What product or products are obtained when d-galactose reacts with each of the following?
g.
1. hydroxylamine/trace acid
2. acetic anhydride/∆
3. HO-/H2O
What product or products are obtained when d-galactose reacts with each of the following?
d. excess CH3I + Ag2O
What product or products are obtained when D-galactose reacts with each of the following?
c. NaBH4, followed by H3O+