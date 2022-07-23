Textbook Question
b. Identify the glycosidic linkage that connects the sugars.
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b. Identify the glycosidic linkage that connects the sugars.
What is the main structural difference between d. cellulose and chitin?
What is the specific rotation of an equilibrium mixture of fructose? (Hint: Recall that the specific rotation of an equilibrium mixture of glucose is +52.7.)
What is the main structural difference between c. amylopectin and glycogen?
a. Identify the sugars in amygdalin.
What is the main structural difference between b. amylose and amylopectin?