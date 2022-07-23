b. Identify the glycosidic linkage that connects the sugars.

Textbook Question
What is the main structural difference between a. amylose and cellulose?
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What is the main structural difference between a. amylose and cellulose?
Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
c.
What is the specific rotation of an equilibrium mixture of fructose? (Hint: Recall that the specific rotation of an equilibrium mixture of glucose is +52.7.)
What is the main structural difference between c. amylopectin and glycogen?
a. Identify the sugars in amygdalin.
What is the main structural difference between b. amylose and amylopectin?