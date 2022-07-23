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Ch. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProblem 1b
Chapter 22, Problem 1b

Explain why, when the guanidino group of arginine is protonated, the double-bonded nitrogen is the nitrogen that accepts the proton.

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The guanidino group in arginine consists of three nitrogen atoms bonded to a central carbon atom, forming a resonance-stabilized system. The structure can be represented as: \( \text{H}_2\text{N}-\text{C}(=\text{NH})-\text{NH}_2 \).
In the guanidino group, resonance occurs between the nitrogen atoms and the central carbon, allowing the electrons to be delocalized. This delocalization stabilizes the positive charge when one of the nitrogens is protonated.
The double-bonded nitrogen (\( \text{=NH} \)) is more basic compared to the other nitrogens because it is involved in resonance with the central carbon, making it more likely to accept a proton.
When the double-bonded nitrogen accepts a proton, the positive charge can be delocalized over the entire guanidino group, further stabilizing the protonated form through resonance.
This stabilization through resonance is a key reason why the double-bonded nitrogen is the preferred site for protonation in the guanidino group of arginine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Guanidino Group Structure

The guanidino group is a functional group found in arginine, characterized by a central carbon atom bonded to three nitrogen atoms. Two of these nitrogens are double-bonded to the carbon, while the third nitrogen is single-bonded and can carry a positive charge. Understanding this structure is crucial for analyzing how protonation affects the group.
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Protonation and Basicity

Protonation refers to the addition of a proton (H+) to a molecule, which typically occurs at basic sites. In the case of the guanidino group, the nitrogen that accepts the proton is the one that is less sterically hindered and has a lone pair of electrons available for bonding. This concept is essential for understanding the reactivity of amino acids in biological systems.
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Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, leading to a delocalization of electrons. In the guanidino group, protonation of the double-bonded nitrogen enhances resonance, allowing the positive charge to be distributed across the molecule. This stabilization makes the protonation of this nitrogen more favorable compared to others.
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