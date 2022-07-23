Textbook Question
Explain why, when the guanidino group of arginine is protonated, the double-bonded nitrogen is the nitrogen that accepts the proton.
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Explain why, when the guanidino group of arginine is protonated, the double-bonded nitrogen is the nitrogen that accepts the proton.
Draw the predominant form for glutamate in a solution with the following pH:
a. 0
Alanine has pKa values of 2.34 and 9.69. Therefore, alanine exists predominately as a zwitterion in an aqueous solution with pH >____ and pH <____.