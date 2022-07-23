Textbook Question
Identify the location and type of charge on the hexapeptide Lys-Ser-Asp-Cys-His-Tyr at each of the following pH values:
c. pH=7
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Identify the location and type of charge on the hexapeptide Lys-Ser-Asp-Cys-His-Tyr at each of the following pH values:
c. pH=7
Explain why amino acids, unlike most amines and carboxylic acids, are insoluble in diethyl ether.
Draw the form of aspartate that predominates at the following pH values:
d. pH=11.0
Draw the product obtained when a lysine side chain in a polypeptide reacts with maleic anhydride.
Identify the location and type of charge on the hexapeptide Lys-Ser-Asp-Cys-His-Tyr at each of the following pH values:
d. pH=12
What aldehydes are formed when the following amino acids are treated with ninhydrin?
b. leucine
c. arginine