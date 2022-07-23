Step 3: Consider the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating effects of the side chains. The hydroxymethyl group in serine is slightly electron-withdrawing due to the electronegativity of oxygen, which can stabilize the conjugate base of the carboxyl group, lowering its pKa. The thiol group in cysteine is less electronegative than oxygen, so it has a weaker electron-withdrawing effect compared to serine, resulting in a slightly higher pKa for the carboxyl group.