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Ch. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProblem 61
Chapter 22, Problem 61

Explain the difference in the pKa values of the carboxyl groups of alanine, serine, and cysteine

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1
Step 1: Understand that the pKa of a carboxyl group is influenced by the electronic environment around it. Electron-withdrawing groups lower the pKa by stabilizing the negative charge on the conjugate base, while electron-donating groups raise the pKa by destabilizing the conjugate base.
Step 2: Analyze the structures of alanine, serine, and cysteine. Alanine has a simple methyl group (-CH3) as its side chain, serine has a hydroxymethyl group (-CH2OH), and cysteine has a thiol group (-CH2SH). These side chains differ in their ability to influence the carboxyl group.
Step 3: Consider the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating effects of the side chains. The hydroxymethyl group in serine is slightly electron-withdrawing due to the electronegativity of oxygen, which can stabilize the conjugate base of the carboxyl group, lowering its pKa. The thiol group in cysteine is less electronegative than oxygen, so it has a weaker electron-withdrawing effect compared to serine, resulting in a slightly higher pKa for the carboxyl group.
Step 4: Compare alanine's methyl group, which is electron-donating and does not stabilize the conjugate base of the carboxyl group as effectively as the side chains of serine and cysteine. This results in alanine having the highest pKa among the three amino acids.
Step 5: Summarize the trend: Alanine has the highest pKa for its carboxyl group due to the electron-donating nature of its methyl side chain. Serine has a lower pKa due to the electron-withdrawing effect of its hydroxymethyl group, and cysteine has a pKa between alanine and serine due to the weaker electron-withdrawing effect of its thiol group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pKa and Acidity

pKa is a measure of the acidity of a compound, specifically the tendency of a proton to dissociate from an acid. Lower pKa values indicate stronger acids, meaning they more readily donate protons. Understanding pKa is crucial for comparing the acidity of functional groups, such as carboxyl groups in amino acids, which can influence their behavior in biological systems.
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Carboxyl Group Structure

The carboxyl group (-COOH) is a functional group found in amino acids that contributes to their acidic properties. The structure consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group. The presence of electronegative atoms and resonance stabilization in the carboxyl group affects its ability to donate protons, thus influencing the pKa values of different amino acids.
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Side Chain Effects on pKa

The side chains of amino acids can significantly influence the pKa of their carboxyl groups. For instance, the presence of electronegative atoms or functional groups in the side chain can stabilize or destabilize the carboxylate ion formed after deprotonation. In the case of alanine, serine, and cysteine, the differing side chains lead to variations in their pKa values, affecting their acidity and reactivity in biochemical processes.
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Related Practice
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