N-phthalimidomalonic Ester Synthesis

N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis is a method used to synthesize amino acids, particularly through the reaction of phthalimide with malonic ester. This reaction involves the formation of a phthalimide derivative that can undergo hydrolysis and decarboxylation to yield the desired amino acid. The process is notable for its ability to introduce a side chain to the amino acid, making it a valuable tool in organic synthesis.