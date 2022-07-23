Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the rearrangement of the thiazoline obtained from the reaction of Edman's reagent with a peptide to a PTH-amino acid. (Hint: Thioesters are very reactive toward nucleophiles.)
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Propose a mechanism for the rearrangement of the thiazoline obtained from the reaction of Edman's reagent with a peptide to a PTH-amino acid. (Hint: Thioesters are very reactive toward nucleophiles.)
Show how valine can be prepared by
c. a reductive amination.
Dithiothreitol reacts with disulfide bridges in the same way that 2-mercaptoethanol does. With dithiothreitol, however, the equilibrium lies much more to the right. Explain.
Show how valine can be prepared by
a. a Hell–Volhard–Zelinski reaction.