Electron-Withdrawing Groups

Electron-withdrawing groups, such as nitro groups, can significantly influence the reactivity of organic compounds. They stabilize negative charges through resonance or inductive effects, which can enhance the leaving tendencies of groups attached to the same molecule. In the context of the question, the nitro groups affect the relative leaving tendencies of the carboxy and 2,4-dinitrophenoxy groups by altering the electronic environment of the tetrahedral intermediate.