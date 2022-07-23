Textbook Question
Draw the mechanism if it involves general-acid catalysis.
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Draw the mechanism if it involves general-acid catalysis.
The relative rate of reaction for the cis alkene (E) is given in Table 22.2. What do you expect the relative rate of reaction for the trans alkene to be?
a. Draw the mechanism for the following reaction if it involves specific-base catalysis.
Draw the mechanism for the following reaction if it involves specific-acid catalysis.
Why do the nitro groups change the relative leaving tendencies of the carboxy and 2,4-dinitrophenoxy groups in the tetrahedral intermediate in Problem 11?
Show all the products, including their configurations, that are obtained from the above reaction.