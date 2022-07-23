Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site:
a. the catalytic group is a general-acid catalyst with a pKa = 5.6.
Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site:
a. the catalytic group is a general-acid catalyst with a pKa = 5.6.
Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site:
b. the catalytic group is a general-base catalyst with a pKa = 7.2.
Why do the nitro groups change the relative leaving tendencies of the carboxy and 2,4-dinitrophenoxy groups in the tetrahedral intermediate in Problem 11?
The pH–activity profile for glucose-6-phosphate isomerase indicates the participation of a group with a pKa = 6.7 as a basic catalyst and a group with a pKa = 9.3 as an acid catalyst. Draw the pH–activity profile and identify the amino acids that participate in the catalysis.
Show all the products, including their configurations, that are obtained from the above reaction.
Which of the following amino acid side chains can help remove a proton from the α-carbon of an aldehyde?