Peptide Bond Characteristics

Peptide bonds are formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, resulting in a covalent bond. The nature of the amino acids involved, particularly their side chains, can affect the stability and reactivity of the peptide bond. In this context, the presence of an acidic side chain, like aspartic acid (Asp), can influence the cleavage by carboxypeptidase A.