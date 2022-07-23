Textbook Question
b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?
1.
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b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?
1.
Which of the following are correct? Correct any false statements.
a. A conjugated diene with an even number of double bonds undergoes conrotatory ring closure under thermal conditions.
Which of the following are correct? Correct any false statements.
b. A conjugated diene with an antisymmetric HOMO undergoes conrotatory ring closure under thermal conditions.
a. Identify the mode of ring closure for each of the following electrocyclic reactions
2.
b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?
2.
Which of the following are correct? Correct any false statements
c. A conjugated diene with an odd number of double bonds has a symmetric HOMO.