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Ch. 28 - Pericyclic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 28 - Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 8a(1)
Chapter 25, Problem 8a(1)

a. Identify the mode of ring closure for each of the following electrocyclic reactions
1. Chemical structure diagram showing a cyclooctene converting to a product with indicated cis or trans hydrogens.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of electrocyclic reactions. These are pericyclic reactions where a conjugated π-system undergoes a ring closure or ring opening. The stereochemistry of the reaction depends on whether it proceeds under thermal or photochemical conditions.
Step 2: Determine the number of π-electrons in the conjugated system of the molecule undergoing the reaction. Use the formula \( 4n \) or \( 4n+2 \) to classify the system, where \( n \) is an integer.
Step 3: Apply the Woodward-Hoffmann rules to predict the stereochemical outcome. For thermal conditions: \( 4n \)-electron systems undergo conrotatory closure, while \( 4n+2 \)-electron systems undergo disrotatory closure. For photochemical conditions, the opposite applies.
Step 4: Identify the mode of ring closure (conrotatory or disrotatory) based on the number of π-electrons and the reaction conditions (thermal or photochemical). Conrotatory means the ends of the π-system rotate in the same direction, while disrotatory means they rotate in opposite directions.
Step 5: Analyze the given reaction and assign the mode of ring closure by considering the number of π-electrons, the reaction conditions, and the stereochemical outcome. Ensure to visualize the molecular orbitals to confirm the prediction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrocyclic Reactions

Electrocyclic reactions are a type of pericyclic reaction where a conjugated system undergoes a ring closure or ring opening in response to thermal or photochemical conditions. These reactions involve the reorganization of π-electrons and can be classified based on the number of π-bonds involved, typically following the Woodward-Hoffmann rules to predict the stereochemistry and mechanism.
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Predicting Electrocyclic Products

Woodward-Hoffmann Rules

The Woodward-Hoffmann rules provide a framework for predicting the outcomes of pericyclic reactions, including electrocyclic reactions. These rules are based on the conservation of orbital symmetry and dictate whether a reaction will proceed under thermal or photochemical conditions, helping to determine the mode of ring closure (conrotatory or disrotatory) based on the number of π-electrons involved.
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Woodward-Fieser Rules Example 1

Conrotatory and Disrotatory Modes

In electrocyclic reactions, the ring closure can occur via two distinct modes: conrotatory and disrotatory. In the conrotatory mode, the ends of the conjugated system rotate in the same direction, while in the disrotatory mode, they rotate in opposite directions. The choice between these modes is influenced by the number of π-electrons and the reaction conditions, which ultimately affects the stereochemistry of the product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?

1.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are correct? Correct any false statements.

a. A conjugated diene with an even number of double bonds undergoes conrotatory ring closure under thermal conditions.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are correct? Correct any false statements.

b. A conjugated diene with an antisymmetric HOMO undergoes conrotatory ring closure under thermal conditions.

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Textbook Question

a. Identify the mode of ring closure for each of the following electrocyclic reactions

2.

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Textbook Question

b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?

2.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are correct? Correct any false statements

c. A conjugated diene with an odd number of double bonds has a symmetric HOMO.

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