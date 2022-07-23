Conrotatory and Disrotatory Modes

In electrocyclic reactions, the ring closure can occur via two distinct modes: conrotatory and disrotatory. In the conrotatory mode, the ends of the conjugated system rotate in the same direction, while in the disrotatory mode, they rotate in opposite directions. The choice between these modes is influenced by the number of π-electrons and the reaction conditions, which ultimately affects the stereochemistry of the product.