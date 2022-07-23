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Ch. 28 - Pericyclic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 28 - Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 8b(1)
Chapter 25, Problem 8b(1)

b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?
1. Chemical structure diagram showing a cyclooctene converting to a product with indicated cis or trans hydrogens.

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1
Identify the molecular structure and locate the indicated hydrogens. Determine if the molecule contains a double bond or a ring system, as these are common features where cis/trans isomerism occurs.
Understand the concept of cis/trans isomerism: In a double bond or ring system, 'cis' means the substituents (or hydrogens in this case) are on the same side of the plane, while 'trans' means they are on opposite sides.
Examine the spatial arrangement of the indicated hydrogens relative to the double bond or ring system. Use a 3D perspective or a molecular model if necessary to visualize their positions.
If the hydrogens are on the same side of the double bond or ring system, they are 'cis.' If they are on opposite sides, they are 'trans.'
Verify your conclusion by checking the molecular geometry and ensuring that the spatial arrangement aligns with the definitions of cis and trans isomerism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism where the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond or a ring structure differs. In cis isomers, similar groups are on the same side, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This difference can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
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Hydrogen Atoms in Alkenes

In alkenes, hydrogen atoms can be attached to carbon atoms that are involved in a double bond. The position of these hydrogen atoms relative to other substituents on the double-bonded carbons determines whether the isomer is classified as cis or trans. Identifying these positions is crucial for determining the stereochemistry of the molecule.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It encompasses concepts like chirality, geometric isomerism, and conformational isomerism. Understanding stereochemistry is essential for predicting the reactivity and properties of organic compounds, particularly in the context of cis and trans isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Identify the mode of ring closure for each of the following electrocyclic reactions

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a. Identify the mode of ring closure for each of the following electrocyclic reactions

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Textbook Question

b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?

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