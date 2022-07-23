Textbook Question
a. Identify the mode of ring closure for each of the following electrocyclic reactions
1.
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a. Identify the mode of ring closure for each of the following electrocyclic reactions
1.
Compare the reaction between 2,4,6-cycloheptatrienone and cyclopentadiene to the reaction between 2,4,6-cycloheptatrienone and ethene. Why does 2,4,6-cycloheptatrienone use two electrons in one reaction and four electrons in the other?
a.
b.
Explain why maleic anhydride reacts rapidly with 1,3-butadiene but does not react at all with ethene under thermal conditions.
Will a concerted reaction take place between 1,3-butadiene and 2-cyclohexenone in the presence of ultraviolet light?
a. Identify the mode of ring closure for each of the following electrocyclic reactions
2.
b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?
2.