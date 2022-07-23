Specific Rotation

Specific rotation is a property of chiral compounds that quantifies their ability to rotate plane-polarized light. It is defined as the observed rotation of light (in degrees) divided by the concentration of the solution (in grams per milliliter) and the path length of the sample (in decimeters). The formula is [α] = α / (c × l), where [α] is the specific rotation, α is the observed rotation, c is the concentration, and l is the path length.