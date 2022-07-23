The specific rotation of (R)-(+)-glyceraldehyde is +8.7. If the observed specific rotation of a mixture of (R)-glyceraldehyde and (S)-glyceraldehyde is +1.4, what percent of glyceraldehyde is present as the R enantiomer?
A solution of an unknown compound (3.0 g of the compound in 200 mL of solution), when placed in a polarimeter tube 2.0 dm long, was found to rotate the plane of polarized light 18° in a counterclockwise direction. What is the specific rotation of the compound?
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Key Concepts
Specific Rotation
Chirality
Polarimetry
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
c.
d.
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.
Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.
b. If the acetyl-CoA used in the synthesis contains 12C instead of 14C, will the product of the reaction be chiral or achiral?
Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:
a.
b.
Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.
a. Which stereoisomer of citric acid is synthesized: R or S?