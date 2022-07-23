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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 82c,d
Chapter 5, Problem 82c,d

Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first pair of molecules. Look at the connectivity of atoms and the spatial arrangement of substituents around the chiral centers. Determine if the molecules are mirror images or if they differ in configuration.
Step 2: For the first pair, check if the molecules are non-superimposable mirror images (enantiomers), or if they differ at only one chiral center (diastereomers). If they have the same connectivity but are not stereoisomers, they are identical.
Step 3: Analyze the second pair of molecules. Compare the connectivity of atoms and the spatial arrangement of substituents around the chiral centers. Note any differences in the groups attached to the carbon atoms.
Step 4: For the second pair, determine if the molecules have the same connectivity but differ in the arrangement of substituents. If the connectivity is different, they are constitutional isomers. If they differ at one chiral center, they are diastereomers.
Step 5: Summarize the relationships for both pairs based on the analysis. Clearly state whether the pairs are identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers and diastereomers, which are crucial for understanding the relationships between different isomers in organic chemistry.
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Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a specific type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They typically arise in molecules with chiral centers, where the arrangement of substituents around the chiral carbon leads to two distinct forms that can exhibit different optical activities.
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Diastereomers

Diastereomers are stereoisomers that are not mirror images of each other. They occur when a molecule has two or more chiral centers, leading to multiple stereoisomeric forms. Unlike enantiomers, diastereomers can have different physical properties, making their identification important in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The specific rotation of (R)-(+)-glyceraldehyde is +8.7. If the observed specific rotation of a mixture of (R)-glyceraldehyde and (S)-glyceraldehyde is +1.4, what percent of glyceraldehyde is present as the R enantiomer?

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Textbook Question

A solution of an unknown compound (3.0 g of the compound in 200 mL of solution), when placed in a polarimeter tube 2.0 dm long, was found to rotate the plane of polarized light 18° in a counterclockwise direction. What is the specific rotation of the compound?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.

b. If the acetyl-CoA used in the synthesis contains 12C instead of 14C, will the product of the reaction be chiral or achiral?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.

a. Which stereoisomer of citric acid is synthesized: R or S?

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