A solution of an unknown compound (3.0 g of the compound in 200 mL of solution), when placed in a polarimeter tube 2.0 dm long, was found to rotate the plane of polarized light 18° in a counterclockwise direction. What is the specific rotation of the compound?
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.
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Key Concepts
Stereoisomers
Chirality
Isomerism
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
e. 1,3-dibromocyclobutane
f. 2,4-dibromopentane
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
i. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentane
j, 1,2-dimethylcyclobutane
Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.
b. If the acetyl-CoA used in the synthesis contains 12C instead of 14C, will the product of the reaction be chiral or achiral?
Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.
a. Which stereoisomer of citric acid is synthesized: R or S?
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
a. 2,3-dichlorobutane
b. 2,3-dichloropentane