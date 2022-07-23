D- and L- Configuration in Sugars

The D- and L- notation in sugars refers to the configuration of the asymmetric carbon farthest from the aldehyde or ketone group. In d-glucose, the D- configuration indicates that the hydroxyl group on this carbon is on the right in a Fischer projection. This notation is essential for distinguishing between different sugar isomers and understanding their biochemical roles, making it important for the student's analysis of d-glucose.