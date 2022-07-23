Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents attached to the asymmetric center based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. The priority is determined by the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the asymmetric center. Bromine (Br) has the highest priority (atomic number 35), followed by oxygen (O) in the -OH group (atomic number 8), then the carbon in the cyclobutane ring, and finally hydrogen (H) with the lowest priority (atomic number 1).