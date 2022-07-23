Textbook Question
Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using
a. Fischer projections.
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Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using
a. Fischer projections.
Name the isomers you drew in Problem 52.
Draw a perspective formula for each of the following:
a. (S)-3-chloro-1-pentanol
b. (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromopentane
Threonine, an amino acid, has four stereoisomers. The stereoisomer found in nature is (2S,3R)-threonine. Which of the following structures represents the naturally occurring amino acid?
Draw a perspective formula for each of the following:
c. (2S,3R)-3-methyl-2-pentanol
d. (R)-1,2-dibromobutane
Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using
b. perspective formulas.