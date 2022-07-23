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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 54
Chapter 5, Problem 54

Chloramphenicol is a broad-spectrum antibiotic that is particularly useful against typhoid fever. What is the configuration of each of its asymmetric centers?

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Step 1: Identify the asymmetric centers in the chloramphenicol molecule. An asymmetric center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. In the given structure, there are two asymmetric centers: the first carbon bonded to HO, H, a benzene ring, and another carbon; and the second carbon bonded to CH2OH, H, NH group, and the first carbon.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents attached to each asymmetric center based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. These rules state that the atom with the highest atomic number gets the highest priority. For the first asymmetric center, the groups are HO, H, benzene ring, and the adjacent carbon. For the second asymmetric center, the groups are CH2OH, H, NH group, and the adjacent carbon.
Step 3: Determine the spatial arrangement of the substituents around each asymmetric center. Visualize the molecule in 3D or use the wedge and dash notation provided in the structure. The wedge represents a bond coming out of the plane, and the dash represents a bond going into the plane.
Step 4: Assign the configuration (R or S) to each asymmetric center. To do this, orient the molecule so that the lowest priority group (usually H) is pointing away from you. Then, trace the path from the highest priority group to the second and third priority groups. If the path is clockwise, the configuration is R; if counterclockwise, it is S.
Step 5: Repeat the process for both asymmetric centers and confirm the configurations. For the first asymmetric center, analyze the arrangement of HO, H, benzene ring, and adjacent carbon. For the second asymmetric center, analyze the arrangement of CH2OH, H, NH group, and adjacent carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymmetric Centers

Asymmetric centers, or chiral centers, are carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents, leading to non-superimposable mirror images known as enantiomers. The configuration of these centers is crucial in determining the optical activity and biological properties of molecules, such as antibiotics like chloramphenicol.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. Understanding stereochemistry is essential for determining the configuration of asymmetric centers, which can influence the efficacy and mechanism of action of compounds like chloramphenicol.
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CIP Priority Rules

CIP (Cahn-Ingold-Prelog) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priorities to the substituents attached to an asymmetric center based on atomic number and connectivity. These rules help in determining the R or S configuration of chiral centers, which is vital for accurately describing the structure of chloramphenicol.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using

a. Fischer projections.

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Textbook Question

Name the isomers you drew in Problem 52.

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Textbook Question

Draw a perspective formula for each of the following:

a. (S)-3-chloro-1-pentanol

b. (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromopentane

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Textbook Question

Threonine, an amino acid, has four stereoisomers. The stereoisomer found in nature is (2S,3R)-threonine. Which of the following structures represents the naturally occurring amino acid?

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Textbook Question

Draw a perspective formula for each of the following:

c. (2S,3R)-3-methyl-2-pentanol

d. (R)-1,2-dibromobutane

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Textbook Question

Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using

b. perspective formulas.

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