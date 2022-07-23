Textbook Question
Chloramphenicol is a broad-spectrum antibiotic that is particularly useful against typhoid fever. What is the configuration of each of its asymmetric centers?
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Chloramphenicol is a broad-spectrum antibiotic that is particularly useful against typhoid fever. What is the configuration of each of its asymmetric centers?
Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?
e. 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
f. 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
Name the isomers you drew in Problem 52.
Draw all the stereoisomers for each of the following:
g. 1,3-dichlorocyclohexane
h. 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
Draw all the stereoisomers for each of the following:
e. 3,4-dichlorohexane
f. 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using
b. perspective formulas.