Textbook Question
Which of the following are optically active?
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Which of the following are optically active?
Draw the structure for a compound with molecular formula C2H2I2F2
c. that is optically active.
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
e. 1,3-dibromocyclobutane
f. 2,4-dibromopentane
Draw the structure for a compound with molecular formula C2H2I2F2
a. that is optically inactive because it does not have an asymmetric center.
b. that is optically inactive because it is a meso compound.
Name the following:
c.
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
a. 2,3-dichlorobutane
b. 2,3-dichloropentane