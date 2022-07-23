Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
i. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentane
j, 1,2-dimethylcyclobutane
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
i. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentane
j, 1,2-dimethylcyclobutane
For many centuries, the Chinese have used extracts from a group of herbs known as ephedra to treat asthma. A compound named ephedrine has been isolated from these herbs and found to be a potent dilator of air passages in the lungs.
a. How many stereoisomers does ephedrine have?
b. The stereoisomer shown here is the one that is pharmacologically active. What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers?
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.
Name the following:
c.
Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.
a. Which stereoisomer of citric acid is synthesized: R or S?
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
a. 2,3-dichlorobutane
b. 2,3-dichloropentane