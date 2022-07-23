Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
e. 1,3-dibromocyclobutane
f. 2,4-dibromopentane
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
e. 1,3-dibromocyclobutane
f. 2,4-dibromopentane
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.
Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.
b. If the acetyl-CoA used in the synthesis contains 12C instead of 14C, will the product of the reaction be chiral or achiral?
Name the following:
c.
Citrate synthase, one of the enzymes in the series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions known as the citric acid cycle, catalyzes the synthesis of citric acid from oxaloacetic acid and acetyl-CoA. If the synthesis is carried out with acetyl-CoA that contains radioactive carbon (14C) in the indicated position, the isomer shown here is obtained.
a. Which stereoisomer of citric acid is synthesized: R or S?
Which of the following has an achiral stereoisomer?
a. 2,3-dichlorobutane
b. 2,3-dichloropentane