Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons that contain carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. The presence of substituents on the ring can lead to different stereoisomers. In the case of 1,2-dimethylcyclopentane and 1,2-dimethylcyclobutane, the arrangement of the methyl groups can influence whether the compound is chiral or achiral, depending on the symmetry of the molecule.