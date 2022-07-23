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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 59
Chapter 6, Problem 59

a. Which of the following reactions has the larger ∆S° value?
b. Is the ∆S° value positive or negative?
Chemical reaction diagrams comparing two reactions labeled A and B, highlighting reactants and products with bromine and hydroxide.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of entropy (∆S°). Entropy is a measure of disorder or randomness in a system. A positive ∆S° indicates an increase in disorder, while a negative ∆S° indicates a decrease in disorder.
Step 2: Analyze the reactions provided (if any). Compare the number of reactant molecules to the number of product molecules. Reactions that produce more molecules or transition from a solid/liquid to a gas generally have a larger positive ∆S° value.
Step 3: Consider the physical states of the reactants and products. For example, gas formation increases entropy significantly compared to liquids or solids.
Step 4: Evaluate whether the ∆S° value is positive or negative based on the changes in molecular complexity, physical states, and the number of molecules involved in the reaction.
Step 5: If no specific reactions are provided, note that the larger ∆S° value typically corresponds to reactions with greater increases in disorder, such as decomposition reactions or reactions producing gases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy (∆S°)

Entropy, denoted as ∆S°, is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In chemical reactions, a positive ∆S° indicates an increase in disorder, often associated with the formation of gases or the breaking of bonds, while a negative ∆S° suggests a decrease in disorder. Understanding how molecular arrangements change during reactions is crucial for predicting the sign and magnitude of ∆S°.
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Factors Affecting Entropy

Several factors influence the entropy change in a reaction, including the states of matter (solid, liquid, gas), the number of moles of reactants and products, and temperature. Generally, reactions that produce more gas molecules than they consume will have a positive ∆S°, while those that result in fewer gas molecules will have a negative ∆S°. Recognizing these factors helps in comparing different reactions.
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Thermodynamic Spontaneity

The spontaneity of a reaction is determined by the Gibbs free energy change (∆G), which incorporates both enthalpy (∆H) and entropy (∆S°) changes. A reaction is spontaneous at constant temperature and pressure if ∆G is negative, which can occur when ∆S° is positive and/or when the enthalpy change is favorable. Understanding this relationship is essential for predicting the direction of chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?

b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?

c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure of a compound with molecular C8H14 that reacts with one equivalent of H2 over Pd/C to form a meso compound

1911
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Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

c. (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene

d. (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene

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Textbook Question

Given the reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction of A to form G, answer the following questions:

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a. How many intermediates are formed in the reaction?

b. Which letters represent transition states?

c. What is the fastest step in the reaction?

d. Which is more stable: A or G?

e. Does A or E form faster from C?

f. Which is the more stable intermediate?

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Textbook Question

Using curved arrows, show the mechanism of the following reaction:

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Textbook Question

a. What is the equilibrium constant for a reaction that is carried out at 25 °C (298 K) with ∆H° = 20 kcal/mol and ∆S° = 5.0 × 10-2 kcal mol-1 K-1?

b. What is the equilibrium constant for the same reaction carried out at 125 °C?

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