a. Which of the following reactions has the larger ∆S° value?

a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?
b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?
a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?
b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?
Draw the structure of a compound with molecular C8H14 that reacts with one equivalent of H2 over Pd/C to form a meso compound
Draw structures for the following:
c. (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene
d. (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene
Given the reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction of A to form G, answer the following questions:
<IMAGE>
a. How many intermediates are formed in the reaction?
b. Which letters represent transition states?
c. What is the fastest step in the reaction?
d. Which is more stable: A or G?
e. Does A or E form faster from C?
f. Which is the more stable intermediate?
Using curved arrows, show the mechanism of the following reaction:
a. What is the equilibrium constant for a reaction that is carried out at 25 °C (298 K) with ∆H° = 20 kcal/mol and ∆S° = 5.0 × 10-2 kcal mol-1 K-1?
b. What is the equilibrium constant for the same reaction carried out at 125 °C?