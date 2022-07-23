a. Which of the following reactions has the larger ∆S° value?
b. Is the ∆S° value positive or negative?
a. Which of the following reactions has the larger ∆S° value?
b. Is the ∆S° value positive or negative?
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
g. 2-ethyl-2-butene
h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene
i. 2-methylcyclopentene
a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?
b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?
Draw the structure of a compound with molecular C8H14 that reacts with one equivalent of H2 over Pd/C to form a meso compound
Given the reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction of A to form G, answer the following questions:
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a. How many intermediates are formed in the reaction?
b. Which letters represent transition states?
c. What is the fastest step in the reaction?
d. Which is more stable: A or G?
e. Does A or E form faster from C?
f. Which is the more stable intermediate?
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
d. 1-ethyl-1-pentene
e. 5-ethylcyclohexene
f. 5-chloro-3-hexene