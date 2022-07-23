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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 57c,d
Chapter 6, Problem 57c,d

Draw structures for the following:
c. (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene
d. (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nomenclature. The compound name provides key information: (3Z,5Z) or (3E,5E) indicates the stereochemistry of the double bonds, the numbers (3,5) indicate the positions of the double bonds, and the substituents (e.g., dimethyl or dibromo) indicate groups attached to the main chain.
Step 2: Identify the parent chain. For (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene, the parent chain is 'nonadiene,' which means a nine-carbon chain with two double bonds. For (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene, the parent chain is 'octadiene,' which means an eight-carbon chain with two double bonds.
Step 3: Place the double bonds. For both compounds, the double bonds are located at carbons 3 and 5. Use the Z (cis) or E (trans) configuration to determine the relative positions of the substituents around each double bond. Z means the higher-priority groups are on the same side, while E means they are on opposite sides.
Step 4: Add substituents. For (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene, place methyl groups on carbons 4 and 5. For (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene, place bromine atoms on carbons 2 and 5.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure the chain length, double bond positions, stereochemistry (Z or E), and substituent positions match the given name. Double-check that the structure adheres to the IUPAC naming rules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism occurs due to the restricted rotation around double bonds, leading to different spatial arrangements of atoms. In alkenes, this is often described using the terms 'cis' and 'trans', or 'E' and 'Z' configurations. Understanding how to identify and draw these isomers is crucial for accurately representing compounds like (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene and (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene.
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Diene Structure

Dienes are organic compounds that contain two double bonds. The positioning of these double bonds, as well as the substituents attached to the carbon skeleton, significantly influences the compound's reactivity and properties. Recognizing the structure of diene compounds is essential for drawing the correct molecular representations in the given question.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, the position of functional groups, and the configuration of double bonds. Mastery of these rules is necessary to accurately interpret and draw the structures of the specified compounds, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical communication.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Which of the following reactions has the larger ∆S° value?

b. Is the ∆S° value positive or negative?

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Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

g. 2-ethyl-2-butene

h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene

i. 2-methylcyclopentene

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Textbook Question

a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?

b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?

c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure of a compound with molecular C8H14 that reacts with one equivalent of H2 over Pd/C to form a meso compound

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Textbook Question

Given the reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction of A to form G, answer the following questions:

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a. How many intermediates are formed in the reaction?

b. Which letters represent transition states?

c. What is the fastest step in the reaction?

d. Which is more stable: A or G?

e. Does A or E form faster from C?

f. Which is the more stable intermediate?

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Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

d. 1-ethyl-1-pentene

e. 5-ethylcyclohexene

f. 5-chloro-3-hexene

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