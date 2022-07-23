a. Which of the following reactions has the larger ∆S° value?
b. Is the ∆S° value positive or negative?
a. Which of the following reactions has the larger ∆S° value?
b. Is the ∆S° value positive or negative?
Draw structures for the following:
c. (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene
d. (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene
Given the reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction of A to form G, answer the following questions:
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a. How many intermediates are formed in the reaction?
b. Which letters represent transition states?
c. What is the fastest step in the reaction?
d. Which is more stable: A or G?
e. Does A or E form faster from C?
f. Which is the more stable intermediate?
For a reaction carried out at 25 °C with an equilibrium constant of 1 × 10-3, to increase the equilibrium constant by a factor of 10:
a. how much must ∆G° change?
b. how much must ∆H° change if ∆S° = 0 kcal mol-1 K-1?
c. how much must ∆S° change if ∆H° = 0 kcal mol-1?
Using curved arrows, show the mechanism of the following reaction:
a. What is the equilibrium constant for a reaction that is carried out at 25 °C (298 K) with ∆H° = 20 kcal/mol and ∆S° = 5.0 × 10-2 kcal mol-1 K-1?
b. What is the equilibrium constant for the same reaction carried out at 125 °C?