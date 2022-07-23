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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 39b
Chapter 6, Problem 39b

What is each compound's systematic name?
b. Structural diagram of an alkene with labeled carbon chains and double bond, illustrating systematic naming of compounds.

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1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the compound. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Identify and name all substituents (e.g., alkyl groups, halogens, etc.) attached to the parent chain. Use prefixes like methyl-, ethyl-, chloro-, etc., to describe these groups.
Step 4: Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name. List substituents in alphabetical order, and use numerical prefixes to indicate their positions on the parent chain. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers.
Step 5: If there are multiple identical substituents, use prefixes such as di-, tri-, tetra-, etc., to indicate their quantity. Ensure the final name follows IUPAC nomenclature rules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, which directly influences their systematic naming.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties, making it important to specify the correct structure when naming a compound. Understanding isomerism is vital for accurately determining the systematic names of compounds, as different structures can have distinct names.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

d.

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for the following reaction in which C is the most stable and B the least stable of the three species and the transition state going from A to B is more stable than the transition state going from B to C:

a. How many intermediates are there?

b. How many transition states are there?

c. Which step has the greater rate constant in the forward direction?

d. Which step has the greater rate constant in the reverse direction?

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

a.

1271
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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure of a hydrocarbon that has six carbon atoms and

a. three vinylic hydrogens and two allylic hydrogens.

b. three vinylic hydrogens and one allylic hydrogen.

c. three vinylic hydrogens and no allylic hydrogens.

1506
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Textbook Question

Which of the following parameters would be different for a reaction carried out in the presence of a catalyst compared with the same reaction carried out in the absence of a catalyst?

G°, ∆H, Ea, ∆S, ∆H°, Keq, ∆G, ∆S°, k

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