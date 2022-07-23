What is each compound's systematic name?
d.
e.
f.
What is each compound's systematic name?
d.
e.
f.
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for the following reaction in which C is the most stable and B the least stable of the three species and the transition state going from A to B is more stable than the transition state going from B to C:
a. How many intermediates are there?
b. How many transition states are there?
c. Which step has the greater rate constant in the forward direction?
d. Which step has the greater rate constant in the reverse direction?
What is each compound's systematic name?
a.
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
Draw the structure of a hydrocarbon that has six carbon atoms and
a. three vinylic hydrogens and two allylic hydrogens.
b. three vinylic hydrogens and one allylic hydrogen.
c. three vinylic hydrogens and no allylic hydrogens.
Which of the following parameters would be different for a reaction carried out in the presence of a catalyst compared with the same reaction carried out in the absence of a catalyst?
∆G°, ∆H‡, Ea, ∆S‡, ∆H°, Keq, ∆G‡, ∆S°, k