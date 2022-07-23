Textbook Question
What is each compound's systematic name?
b.
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What is each compound's systematic name?
b.
Draw the condensed structure for each of the following:
a. (Z)-1,3,5-tribromo-2-pentene
b. (Z)-3-methyl-2-heptene
c. (E)-1,2-dibromo-3-isopropyl-2-hexene
What is each compound's systematic name?
a.
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
Draw the structure of a hydrocarbon that has six carbon atoms and
a. three vinylic hydrogens and two allylic hydrogens.
b. three vinylic hydrogens and one allylic hydrogen.
c. three vinylic hydrogens and no allylic hydrogens.
Draw the condensed structure for each of the following:
d. vinyl bromide
e. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene
f. diallylamine