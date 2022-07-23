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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 39d,e,f
Chapter 6, Problem 39d,e,f

What is each compound's systematic name?
d. Structural diagram of an alkene with labeled carbon and hydrogen atoms, illustrating its molecular composition.
e. Chemical structure of a cyclohexane with a methyl group, labeled as CH3, indicating its systematic name.
f. Structural formula of an alkane with a cyclohexane ring and two substituents: ethyl and methyl groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze compound (i). Identify the longest carbon chain containing the double bond. The parent chain has 5 carbons, making it a pentene. Number the chain starting from the end closest to the double bond. The substituents are two methyl groups and one propyl group. Assign their positions based on the numbering.
Step 2: For compound (ii), recognize the cyclic structure with a double bond. The parent chain is a cyclopentene. Number the ring starting from the double bond to give the substituent (methyl group) the lowest possible number. Assign the position of the methyl group.
Step 3: Examine compound (iii). It is a cyclohexene with two substituents: an ethyl group and a methyl group. Number the ring starting from the double bond to give the substituents the lowest possible numbers. Assign the positions of the ethyl and methyl groups.
Step 4: Apply IUPAC naming rules to each compound. Combine the parent chain name, the position of the double bond, and the substituents with their positions to form the systematic name for each compound.
Step 5: Double-check the names to ensure they follow IUPAC conventions, including correct numbering and alphabetical order for substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systematic Naming

Systematic naming in organic chemistry, also known as IUPAC nomenclature, provides a standardized method for naming chemical compounds. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups, and assigning locants to indicate the position of substituents. This systematic approach ensures that each compound has a unique name that conveys its structure.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, meaning they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. The presence of the double bond affects the compound's reactivity and physical properties, making it essential to recognize when naming these compounds.
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Substituents and Their Position

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. When naming compounds, it is crucial to identify these substituents and their positions on the main carbon chain. The position is indicated by numbers assigned to the carbon atoms, ensuring clarity in the compound's structure and aiding in the systematic naming process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

b.

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Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structure for each of the following:

a. (Z)-1,3,5-tribromo-2-pentene

b. (Z)-3-methyl-2-heptene

c. (E)-1,2-dibromo-3-isopropyl-2-hexene

1530
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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

a.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure of a hydrocarbon that has six carbon atoms and

a. three vinylic hydrogens and two allylic hydrogens.

b. three vinylic hydrogens and one allylic hydrogen.

c. three vinylic hydrogens and no allylic hydrogens.

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Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structure for each of the following:

d. vinyl bromide

e. 1,2-dimethylcyclopentene

f. diallylamine

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