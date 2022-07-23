Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
3. a peroxyacid
Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
3. a peroxyacid
Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
4. Br2 in CH2Cl2
Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
1. HCl
The second-order rate constant (in units of M-1s-1) for acid-catalyzed hydration at 25 °C is given for each of the following alkenes:
a. Calculate the relative rates of hydration of the alkenes. (Hint: Divide each rate constant by the smallest rate constant of the series: 3.51 × 10-8.)
b. Why does (Z)-2-butene react faster than (E)-2-butene?
c. Why does 2-methyl-2-butene react faster than (Z)-2-butene?
d. Why does 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene react faster than 2-methyl-2-butene?
1-Methylcyclohexene forms two products when it reacts with bromine in methanol.
a. Draw the mechanism for the formation of the products.
b. Describe their stereochemical relationship—that is, are they enantiomers or diastereomers?
Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
b.