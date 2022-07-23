Stereospecificity

Stereospecificity is a more stringent condition than stereoselectivity, indicating that the reaction mechanism leads to a specific stereoisomer based on the stereochemistry of the reactant. In the reaction of 2-butene with HBr, if the addition of HBr to one stereoisomer of 2-butene produces a specific product while the other stereoisomer yields a different product, the reaction is considered stereospecific. This concept highlights the relationship between the structure of reactants and the resulting products.