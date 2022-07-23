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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 36d,e,f
Chapter 7, Problem 36d,e,f

d. Is the reaction of 1-butene with HBr regioselective?
e. Is it stereoselective?
f. Is it stereospecific?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction of 1-butene with HBr. This is an electrophilic addition reaction where the π-bond of 1-butene reacts with HBr. The H⁺ (proton) adds to one of the carbons in the double bond, and the Br⁻ (bromide ion) adds to the other carbon.
Step 2: Determine if the reaction is regioselective. Regioselectivity refers to the preference for the formation of one constitutional isomer over another. In this case, the reaction follows Markovnikov's rule, where the H⁺ adds to the carbon with more hydrogens (the terminal carbon), and the Br⁻ adds to the carbon with fewer hydrogens (the internal carbon). This makes the reaction regioselective.
Step 3: Evaluate if the reaction is stereoselective. Stereoselectivity refers to the preference for the formation of one stereoisomer over another. In this reaction, the addition of HBr does not show a preference for the formation of a specific stereoisomer because the intermediate carbocation is planar, allowing the Br⁻ to attack from either side. Thus, the reaction is not stereoselective.
Step 4: Assess if the reaction is stereospecific. Stereospecificity refers to a reaction where a specific stereoisomer of the reactant leads to a specific stereoisomer of the product. Since the reaction of 1-butene with HBr does not depend on the stereochemistry of the starting material and forms a racemic mixture (if applicable), it is not stereospecific.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The reaction of 1-butene with HBr is regioselective due to Markovnikov's rule, but it is neither stereoselective nor stereospecific because the intermediate carbocation allows for non-specific attack by the bromide ion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the case of 1-butene reacting with HBr, the Markovnikov rule applies, indicating that the hydrogen atom from HBr will add to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen substituents, leading to the formation of a more stable carbocation.
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Stereoselectivity

Stereoselectivity describes a reaction's ability to preferentially form one stereoisomer over another when multiple stereoisomers are possible. In the reaction of 1-butene with HBr, the addition of HBr can lead to different stereoisomers, but the reaction does not favor one stereoisomer over the other, indicating that it is not stereoselective.

Stereospecificity

Stereospecificity is a property of a reaction where a specific stereoisomer of a reactant leads to the formation of a specific stereoisomer of the product. In the case of 1-butene and HBr, the reaction is not stereospecific because the addition of HBr does not result in a unique product based on the stereochemistry of the starting alkene, allowing for the formation of both stereoisomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Is the reaction of 2-butene with HBr regioselective?

b. Is it stereoselective?

c. Is it stereospecific?

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Textbook Question

a. What alkene is required to synthesize each of the following compounds?

b. What other epoxide is formed in each synthesis?

c. Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.

2.

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Textbook Question

What characteristics must the reactant of a stereospecific reaction have?

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Textbook Question

The following product was obtained from the ozonolysis of an alkene followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide. What is the structure of the alkene?

c.

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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are obtained from each of the following reactions?

b.

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Textbook Question

a. What stereoisomers are formed in the following reaction? Are they enantiomers or diastereomers?

b. Which stereoisomer is formed in greater yield?

1285
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