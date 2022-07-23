Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the major product of electrophilic addition reactions, as it accounts for the formation of the more stable carbocation intermediate. Understanding this rule is essential for determining the major product in reactions like the one involving HCl and alkenes.