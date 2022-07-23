What is the product of the addition of I—Cl to 1-butene? (Hint: Chlorine is more electronegative than iodine [Table 1.3].)
Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 23c
Chapter 7, Problem 23c
Each of the following reactions has two nucleophiles that could add to the intermediate formed by the reaction of the alkene with an electrophile. What is the major product of each reaction?
c.
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Analyze the reaction conditions. The reaction involves an alkene (CH3CH═CHCH3) reacting with HCl in the presence of water. This suggests an electrophilic addition mechanism where the alkene reacts with the electrophile (H+) from HCl.
Step 2: Identify the intermediate formed. The alkene undergoes protonation at the double bond, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. The protonation occurs at the more substituted carbon to form the more stable carbocation (Markovnikov addition).
Step 3: Consider the nucleophiles present. In this reaction, there are two potential nucleophiles: Cl⁻ from HCl and H₂O from the aqueous environment. Both can attack the carbocation intermediate.
Step 4: Determine the major product. Water (H₂O) is a stronger nucleophile in the presence of dilute HCl and will preferentially attack the carbocation. This leads to the formation of an alcohol as the major product.
Step 5: Finalize the structure of the major product. After the nucleophilic attack by H₂O, a proton transfer occurs to stabilize the molecule, resulting in the formation of 2-butanol as the major product.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electrophilic Addition
Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes or alkynes. In this process, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophile, leading to the formation of a more stable carbocation intermediate. This mechanism is crucial for understanding how alkenes react with reagents like HCl.
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Carbocation Stability
Carbocation stability is a key concept in organic chemistry that determines the outcome of reactions involving carbocations. The stability of a carbocation is influenced by factors such as the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, tertiary) and resonance effects. More stable carbocations are favored in reactions, as they are lower in energy and more likely to form, guiding the direction of nucleophilic attack in electrophilic addition reactions.
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Markovnikov's Rule
Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the major product of electrophilic addition reactions, as it accounts for the formation of the more stable carbocation intermediate. Understanding this rule is essential for determining the major product in reactions like the one involving HCl and alkenes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Each of the following reactions has two nucleophiles that could add to the intermediate formed by the reaction of the alkene with an electrophile. What is the major product of each reaction?
a.
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Textbook Question
What will be the major product obtained from the reaction of Br2 with 1-butene if the reaction is carried out in
a. dichloromethane?
b. water?
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Textbook Question
What will be the major product obtained from the reaction of Br2 with 1-butene if the reaction is carried out in
c. ethyl alcohol?
d. methyl alcohol?
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Textbook Question
Each of the following reactions has two nucleophiles that could add to the intermediate formed by the reaction of the alkene with an electrophile. What is the major product of each reaction?
b.
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Textbook Question
Why are Na+ and K+ unable to form covalent bonds?
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