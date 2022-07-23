Each of the following reactions has two nucleophiles that could add to the intermediate formed by the reaction of the alkene with an electrophile. What is the major product of each reaction?
c.
Each of the following reactions has two nucleophiles that could add to the intermediate formed by the reaction of the alkene with an electrophile. What is the major product of each reaction?
c.
What is the product of the addition of I—Cl to 1-butene? (Hint: Chlorine is more electronegative than iodine [Table 1.3].)
Draw structures for the following:
a. 2-propyloxirane
b. cyclohexene oxide
What will be the major product obtained from the reaction of Br2 with 1-butene if the reaction is carried out in
c. ethyl alcohol?
d. methyl alcohol?
Each of the following reactions has two nucleophiles that could add to the intermediate formed by the reaction of the alkene with an electrophile. What is the major product of each reaction?
b.
Draw structures for the following:
c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane