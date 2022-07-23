Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the reaction of Br2 with 1-butene, the regioselectivity will depend on the solvent and the stability of the intermediates formed. For example, in water, the formation of a bromohydrin may occur, while in dichloromethane, a dibromide may be the major product, illustrating how regioselectivity is influenced by reaction conditions.