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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 61c
Chapter 7, Problem 61c

What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
c.

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1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. The reaction involves ozonolysis, which is a method used to cleave alkenes into smaller carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones). The reagents are ozone (O₃) followed by dimethyl sulfide ((CH₃)₂S). This is a reductive ozonolysis reaction.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the starting material. The compound is a methyl-substituted cyclopentene. The double bond in the cyclopentene ring will be cleaved during the reaction.
Step 3: Predict the cleavage products. Ozonolysis breaks the double bond and forms two carbonyl groups at the positions where the double bond was located. Since this is reductive ozonolysis, aldehydes will be formed instead of carboxylic acids.
Step 4: Draw the products. The double bond in the cyclopentene ring will split into two fragments: one fragment will be a formaldehyde (CH₂O) and the other will be an aldehyde with a methyl group attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Step 5: Determine the reaction classification. Since the reaction involves breaking a double bond and forming carbonyl compounds, it is classified as an oxidation reaction because the carbon atoms involved in the double bond increase their oxidation state.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state, while reduction involves the gain of electrons or a decrease in oxidation state. These reactions are often coupled, meaning that when one substance is oxidized, another is reduced.
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Identifying Reaction Products

Identifying the products of a chemical reaction requires understanding the reactants' structures and the type of reaction occurring. This involves applying knowledge of functional groups, reaction mechanisms, and the principles of conservation of mass. Analyzing the reaction conditions can also provide insights into the expected products.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that lead to the overall transformation of reactants into products. Understanding mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products of a reaction, as they reveal how bonds are broken and formed. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution or elimination, can aid in determining the nature of the products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?

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Textbook Question

When 3-methyl-1-butene reacts with HBr, two alkyl halides are formed: 2-bromo-3-methylbutane and 2-bromo-2-methylbutane. Propose a mechanism that explains the formation of these two products.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

a.

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What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?

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What reagents are needed to synthesize the following alcohols?

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What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

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