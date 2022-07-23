What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?

Halohydrin Formation

Halohydrin formation is a reaction where an alkene reacts with a halogen and water to produce a halohydrin, which contains both a halogen and a hydroxyl group. This reaction typically involves the addition of bromine (Br2) followed by water (H2O), leading to the formation of a bromohydrin. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for identifying the reagents needed for the synthesis shown in the question.