Textbook Question
What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
c.
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What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
c.
a. Identify two alkenes that react with HBr to form 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane without undergoing a carbocation rearrangement.
b. Would both alkenes form the same alkyl halide if DBr were used instead of HBr? (D is an isotope of H, so D+ reacts like H+.)
When 3-methyl-1-butene reacts with HBr, two alkyl halides are formed: 2-bromo-3-methylbutane and 2-bromo-2-methylbutane. Propose a mechanism that explains the formation of these two products.
What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?
What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?
What reagents are needed to carry out the following syntheses?