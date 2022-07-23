Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom from HX will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the regioselectivity of the reaction, guiding us to identify which carbon will bear the halide (Br in this case) in the product formed from the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with HBr.