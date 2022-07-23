Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions are a fundamental type of reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In this case, 2-methyl-2-butene, an alkene, will react with HI, where the hydrogen (H) acts as the electrophile and adds to one of the carbon atoms of the double bond, while the iodide (I) adds to the other.