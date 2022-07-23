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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 31c
Chapter 8, Problem 31c

A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did she name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 2-methyl-3-hexyne d. 3-pentyne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the IUPAC naming rules for alkynes. The parent chain must be the longest continuous chain containing the triple bond, and the chain is numbered to give the triple bond the lowest possible locant (position number). Substituents are named and numbered accordingly.
Step 2: Analyze compound c (2-methyl-3-hexyne). Identify the parent chain, which is a six-carbon chain (hex-). The triple bond is at position 3, and there is a methyl group at position 2. Verify if the numbering gives the triple bond the lowest possible locant. If not, renumber the chain and correct the name.
Step 3: Analyze compound d (3-pentyne). Identify the parent chain, which is a five-carbon chain (pent-). The triple bond is at position 3. Verify if the numbering gives the triple bond the lowest possible locant. If not, renumber the chain and correct the name.
Step 4: For both compounds, ensure that the substituents and triple bond positions are correctly named according to the IUPAC rules. If any errors are found, adjust the names accordingly.
Step 5: Compare the corrected names to the original names provided. Determine how many names were correct and list the corrected names for any misnamed compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and the position of substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming compounds and identifying any errors in given names.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkynes

Alkynes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They follow the general formula CnH2n-2 and are named based on the longest carbon chain containing the triple bond. Recognizing the structure and naming conventions for alkynes is crucial for determining the correctness of the provided names.
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Substituent Positioning

In organic nomenclature, the position of substituents on the main carbon chain is indicated by numbers. The lowest possible numbers are assigned to the substituents and functional groups to reflect their positions accurately. Misnaming can occur if the positions are incorrectly identified, making it important to verify these details when naming compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did she name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.

a. 4-ethyl-2-pentyne

b. 1-bromo-4-heptyne

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:

k. cyclopentylacetylene

l. 5,6-dimethyl-2-heptyne

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:

i. diethylacetylene

j. di-tert-butylacetylene

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

b.

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Textbook Question

Identify the electrophile and the nucleophile in each of the following reaction steps. Then draw curved arrows to illustrate the bond-making and ­bond-breaking processes.

a.

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