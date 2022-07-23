Textbook Question
Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:
k. cyclopentylacetylene
l. 5,6-dimethyl-2-heptyne
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Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:
k. cyclopentylacetylene
l. 5,6-dimethyl-2-heptyne
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did she name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 2-methyl-3-hexyne d. 3-pentyne
What is each compound's systematic name?
a.
Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:
i. diethylacetylene
j. di-tert-butylacetylene
Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:
g. 1-bromo-1-pentyne
h. 5-methyl-2-cyclohexenol
Identify the electrophile and the nucleophile in each of the following reaction steps. Then draw curved arrows to illustrate the bond-making and bond-breaking processes.
a.