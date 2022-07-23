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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 31a,b
Chapter 8, Problem 31a,b

A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did she name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
a. 4-ethyl-2-pentyne
b. 1-bromo-4-heptyne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Review the IUPAC naming rules for alkynes. Alkynes are hydrocarbons containing a triple bond, and the parent chain should be the longest continuous chain containing the triple bond. Number the chain starting from the end closest to the triple bond to give it the lowest possible locant.
Step 2: Analyze compound (a) '4-ethyl-2-pentyne'. The parent chain is 'pentyne', which suggests a five-carbon chain with a triple bond. Verify the numbering of the chain to ensure the triple bond has the lowest possible locant. Check the position of the ethyl substituent and confirm whether the name follows IUPAC rules.
Step 3: Analyze compound (b) '1-bromo-4-heptyne'. The parent chain is 'heptyne', which suggests a seven-carbon chain with a triple bond. Verify the numbering of the chain to ensure the triple bond has the lowest possible locant. Check the position of the bromine substituent and confirm whether the name follows IUPAC rules.
Step 4: Correct any misnamed compounds based on the analysis. For compound (a), if the numbering does not give the triple bond the lowest locant, adjust the name accordingly. For compound (b), ensure the numbering prioritizes the triple bond and correctly places the bromine substituent.
Step 5: Compare the corrected names to the original names provided by the student. Determine how many names were correct and provide the corrected names for any misnamed compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and the position of substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming compounds and identifying any errors in given names.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They are characterized by the suffix '-yne' in their names, which indicates the presence of this triple bond. The position of the triple bond is indicated by a number, which is crucial for correct nomenclature, especially when multiple substituents are present.
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Substituent Positioning

In organic chemistry, the positioning of substituents on the main carbon chain is critical for correct naming. The lowest possible numbers are assigned to the substituents and functional groups to reflect their positions. Misnaming often occurs when the numbering of the carbon chain does not follow this principle, leading to incorrect systematic names.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:

k. cyclopentylacetylene

l. 5,6-dimethyl-2-heptyne

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Textbook Question

A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did she name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.

c. 2-methyl-3-hexyne d. 3-pentyne

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:

i. diethylacetylene

j. di-tert-butylacetylene

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:

g. 1-bromo-1-pentyne

h. 5-methyl-2-cyclohexenol

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Textbook Question

Identify the electrophile and the nucleophile in each of the following reaction steps. Then draw curved arrows to illustrate the bond-making and ­bond-breaking processes.

a.

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