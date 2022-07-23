Textbook Question
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
a. HBr (1 mol)
b. HBr (2 mol)
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Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
a. HBr (1 mol)
b. HBr (2 mol)
Answer Problem 39 , parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
c. Br2 (1 mol)/CH2Cl2
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
e. aqueous H2SO4, HgSO4
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
g. excess H2, Pd/C
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
j. the product of part i followed by 1-chloropropane
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
f. R2BH in THF followed by H2O2/HO− /H2O