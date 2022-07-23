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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 40a,b
Chapter 8, Problem 40a,b

Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
a. HBr (1 mol)
b. HBr (2 mol)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of 2-butyne. It is an alkyne with the molecular formula C4H6, featuring a triple bond between the second and third carbon atoms. Its structure can be represented as CH3-C≡C-CH3.
Step 2: For part (a), when 2-butyne reacts with 1 mol of HBr, the reaction proceeds via Markovnikov's rule. The hydrogen atom from HBr will add to the carbon of the triple bond with more hydrogens (the terminal carbon), and the bromine atom will add to the other carbon of the triple bond. This results in the formation of a bromoalkene. The intermediate product will be CH3-CH(Br)-C≡CH.
Step 3: For part (b), when 2-butyne reacts with 2 mol of HBr, the reaction proceeds further. The second equivalent of HBr will add to the double bond of the intermediate bromoalkene formed in part (a). Again, following Markovnikov's rule, the hydrogen atom will add to the carbon already bearing the hydrogen, and the bromine atom will add to the carbon already bearing the bromine. This results in the formation of a geminal dibromide (a compound with two bromine atoms on the same carbon). The final product will be CH3-C(Br)2-CH3.
Step 4: Summarize the reaction mechanism for both parts. In part (a), the addition of HBr to the triple bond occurs in one step, forming a bromoalkene. In part (b), the addition of the second mol of HBr to the double bond occurs in a second step, forming a geminal dibromide. Both steps follow Markovnikov's rule.
Step 5: To confirm the products, consider the regioselectivity and stereochemistry of the reaction. Since the reaction follows Markovnikov's rule, the bromine atoms will add to the more substituted carbon atoms, and the products will be consistent with this rule. No stereoisomers are formed in this case because the products are symmetrical.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyne Reactivity

Alkynes, such as 2-butyne, are hydrocarbons with a carbon-carbon triple bond. This triple bond makes them more reactive than alkenes and alkanes, allowing them to undergo various addition reactions. Understanding the reactivity of alkynes is crucial for predicting the products formed when they react with reagents like HBr.
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Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, leading to the formation of a more stable product. In the case of alkynes reacting with HBr, the triple bond acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen, resulting in the formation of a bromoalkene or bromoalkane depending on the amount of HBr used.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene or alkyne, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the major product of the reaction when 2-butyne reacts with HBr, guiding the understanding of regioselectivity in the formation of bromoalkenes or bromoalkanes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Answer Problem 39 , parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.

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Answer Problem 39 , parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.

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Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.

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What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?

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