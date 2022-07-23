Step 3: For part (b), when 2-butyne reacts with 2 mol of HBr, the reaction proceeds further. The second equivalent of HBr will add to the double bond of the intermediate bromoalkene formed in part (a). Again, following Markovnikov's rule, the hydrogen atom will add to the carbon already bearing the hydrogen, and the bromine atom will add to the carbon already bearing the bromine. This results in the formation of a geminal dibromide (a compound with two bromine atoms on the same carbon). The final product will be CH3-C(Br)2-CH3.