Textbook Question
What are products of the following reactions?
e.
950
views
What are products of the following reactions?
e.
Which carbocation is more stable?
a.
Any base whose conjugate acid has a pKa greater than ______ can remove a proton from a terminal alkyne to form an acetylide ion (in a reaction that favors products).
What are products of the following reactions?
f.
Which of the following bases can remove a proton from a terminal alkyne in a reaction that favors products?
Which carbocation is more stable?
b.