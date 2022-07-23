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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 22
Chapter 8, Problem 22

Explain why an amide ion cannot be used to form a carbanion from an alkane in a reaction that favors products.

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the nature of the amide ion (NH₂⁻). The amide ion is a strong base, meaning it has a high tendency to accept protons (H⁺) from other molecules. This property is crucial in determining its reactivity in deprotonation reactions.
Step 2: Consider the acidity of alkanes. Alkanes are hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms, and their hydrogen atoms are bonded to sp³-hybridized carbons. The C-H bond in alkanes is nonpolar and has a very high bond dissociation energy, making the hydrogen atoms extremely weakly acidic.
Step 3: Compare the basicity of the amide ion to the acidity of the alkane. For a reaction to favor the formation of products, the base must be strong enough to deprotonate the acid. However, the amide ion is not strong enough to overcome the very low acidity of the alkane's hydrogen atoms. This means the equilibrium of the reaction would strongly favor the reactants rather than the products.
Step 4: Analyze the stability of the carbanion that would form if deprotonation occurred. Carbanions formed from alkanes are highly unstable because the negative charge is localized on an sp³-hybridized carbon atom, which is not electronegative enough to stabilize the charge. This instability further discourages the formation of a carbanion from an alkane.
Step 5: Conclude that the combination of the weak acidity of alkanes and the instability of the resulting carbanion makes it thermodynamically unfavorable for an amide ion to deprotonate an alkane in a reaction that favors products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amide Ion

An amide ion (NH2-) is a strong base and a nucleophile, typically used in organic reactions to deprotonate compounds or to react with electrophiles. However, its strong basicity can lead to side reactions, making it less effective in forming stable carbanions from alkanes, which are generally unreactive due to their saturated nature.
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Carbanion Stability

Carbanions are negatively charged carbon species that are highly reactive and unstable, especially when derived from alkanes. The stability of a carbanion is influenced by the surrounding groups; for alkanes, the lack of electron-withdrawing groups makes it difficult to stabilize the negative charge, thus making the formation of carbanions unfavorable in reactions that favor products.
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Reaction Favorability

In organic chemistry, the favorability of a reaction is determined by the Gibbs free energy change, which considers both enthalpy and entropy. Reactions that lead to more stable products or lower energy states are favored. Since the formation of a carbanion from an alkane using an amide ion does not lead to a more stable product, the reaction is not favored under standard conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are products of the following reactions?

e.

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Textbook Question

Which carbocation is more stable?

a.

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Textbook Question

Any base whose conjugate acid has a pKa greater than ______ can remove a proton from a terminal alkyne to form an acetylide ion (in a reaction that favors products).

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Textbook Question

What are products of the following reactions?

f.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bases can remove a proton from a terminal alkyne in a reaction that favors products?

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Textbook Question

Which carbocation is more stable?

b.

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