Textbook Question
Explain why an amide ion cannot be used to form a carbanion from an alkane in a reaction that favors products.
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Explain why an amide ion cannot be used to form a carbanion from an alkane in a reaction that favors products.
Any base whose conjugate acid has a pKa greater than ______ can remove a proton from a terminal alkyne to form an acetylide ion (in a reaction that favors products).
Which of the following bases can remove a proton from a terminal alkyne in a reaction that favors products?
How could the following compounds be synthesized from acetylene?
c. CH3CH═CH2
Which carbocation is more stable?
b.
How could the following compounds be synthesized from acetylene?
b.