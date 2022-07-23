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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 26a
Chapter 8, Problem 26a

Which carbocation is more stable?
a. Comparison of two carbocations: H2C=CH+ on the left and HC≡C+ on the right, questioning stability.

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Step 1: Analyze the stability of carbocations based on their structure. Carbocation stability is influenced by factors such as hyperconjugation, resonance, and inductive effects. Generally, tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary carbocations.
Step 2: Examine option A. The carbocation is allylic, meaning it is adjacent to a double bond. Allylic carbocations benefit from resonance stabilization, as the positive charge can delocalize over the π-system of the double bond.
Step 3: Examine option B. The carbocation is adjacent to a triple bond. However, sp hybridized carbons are less effective at stabilizing positive charges due to their high electronegativity, making this carbocation less stable.
Step 4: Examine option C. Similar to option B, the carbocation is adjacent to a triple bond. The same reasoning applies: sp hybridized carbons do not stabilize positive charges well, so this carbocation is also less stable.
Step 5: Examine option D. The carbocation is allylic and benefits from resonance stabilization, similar to option A. However, the additional hydrogen on the central carbon in D does not significantly affect the resonance stabilization compared to A. Both A and D are likely to be more stable than B and C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is influenced by the degree of substitution at the positively charged carbon atom. Tertiary carbocations (three alkyl groups attached) are more stable than secondary (two alkyl groups) and primary (one alkyl group) due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects, which help to disperse the positive charge.
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Determining Carbocation Stability

Hyperconjugation

Hyperconjugation is a stabilizing interaction that occurs when the electrons in a sigma bond (C-H or C-C) interact with an adjacent empty p-orbital of a carbocation. This interaction allows for the delocalization of the positive charge, enhancing the stability of the carbocation, particularly in more substituted carbocations.
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Inductive Effect

The inductive effect refers to the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating effects of substituents through sigma bonds. Alkyl groups are electron-donating, which can help stabilize a carbocation by reducing the positive charge through the inductive effect, making carbocations with more alkyl groups more stable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why an amide ion cannot be used to form a carbanion from an alkane in a reaction that favors products.

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Textbook Question

Any base whose conjugate acid has a pKa greater than ______ can remove a proton from a terminal alkyne to form an acetylide ion (in a reaction that favors products).

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bases can remove a proton from a terminal alkyne in a reaction that favors products?

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be synthesized from acetylene?

c. CH3CH═CH2

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Textbook Question

Which carbocation is more stable?

b.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be synthesized from acetylene?

b.

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