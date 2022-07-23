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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 1d
Chapter 8, Problem 1d

Name the following:
d. Structural formula of an alkene with a double bond and a branched chain, labeled for naming practice.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parent chain. Look for the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in the molecule, which will determine the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Determine the functional groups present in the molecule. Functional groups such as alcohols (-OH), ketones (C=O), or halides (Cl, Br, etc.) will influence the naming.
Step 3: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain. Start numbering from the end closest to the first substituent or functional group to ensure the lowest possible locants.
Step 4: Name the substituents attached to the parent chain. Use prefixes like methyl-, ethyl-, or halogen names, and include their position numbers based on the numbering from Step 3.
Step 5: Combine the elements of the name. Write the substituents in alphabetical order, followed by the parent chain name, and include locants for functional groups or substituents as needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines to ensure that each compound has a unique and descriptive name, which reflects its structure and functional groups. Understanding nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and communicating about organic compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for predicting the behavior of organic compounds and understanding their reactivity and properties.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This can include variations in the connectivity of atoms or the presence of different functional groups. Understanding structural isomerism is important because it can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the compounds, influencing their behavior in reactions.
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